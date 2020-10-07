BREAKING: Burns wins 1st WHS girls tennis sectional title

CENTERVILLE — Claire Burns won the Division I Sectional tennis tournament Wednesday at Centerville High School.

The Wilmington High School junior defeated Arabelle MacPherson of Centerville 6-1, 6-0 in the title match to earn a top seed in next week’s district tournament.

The sectional championship is the first-ever for Wilmington High School girls tennis.

Burns will play in the district tournament at the Lindner Family Tennis Center beginning 9 a.m. Thursday. The tournament continues on Saturday.

Burns won her go-to district match 6-1, 6-3 over Carmen Aliaga of Centerville early Wednesday morning.

She then came back to face Hulbert, the No. 2 seed, who outlasted Julia Peterson of Monroe 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 in her district go-to match.

Last season, Hurlbert qualified for the district tournament as a freshman and defeated Burns in the first round of the sectional tournament.

So the wily WHS junior was able to exact some revenge on her training partner with the 6-1, 6-3 win in the semifinals.

Claire Burns is Wilmington’s first-ever girls tennis sectional champion. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/10/web1_TEN_wil_Burns1.jpg Claire Burns is Wilmington’s first-ever girls tennis sectional champion.