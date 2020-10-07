Massie girls 8th at Div. II district golf tourney

MIAMISBURG — Despite one of the best performances as a team of the season, the Clinton-Massie girls golf team season ended Wednesday in the Division II Southwest District golf tournament at Pipestone Golf Course.

“I was pretty happy with the way we played,” CM coach Tim McGraw said. “We were under 400, which was our goal going in.”

Massie had three scores under 100 in the tournament and were within striking distance of a top six finish. The three sub-100 scores is a first for the team at the district tournament, McGraw said.

Taylor Anderson led the Lady Falcons with a 91 (45-46).

Abby Schneider (46-52) and Pearl Spurlock (46-42) were next with 98s. Luci Payne had a 112 (54-58).

Elle Paul played (113) but did not score.

McGraw said the scores for Spurlock and Paul were personal bests. Anderson had a triple bogey on the first hole but played well after a rough start. Schneider had four bad holes but scored well on the other 14.

“I’m very proud of my girls and the season we had,” he said. “We went in not knowing how we would stack up after losing Gabby (Woods, a state placer) and these girls really stepped up.

“We accomplished our goals and I’m going to miss these young ladies.”

Alter won the tournament with a 336 team total. Fenwick was the other state qualifier at 355. Next in line was Ft. Loramie 374, Versailles 375, Benjamin Logan 391, Wyoming 391 and Clinton-Massie 399.

Clinton-Massie's Pearl Spurlock had a personal best 98 Wednesday in the Division II Southwest District girls golf championship tournament at Pipestone Golf Course.