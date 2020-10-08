Massie rolls along, wins 4th straight

GOSHEN — The Clinton-Massie volleyball team made it four straight wins Thursday with a 25-21, 25-21, 25-20 win over Goshen in SBAAC American Division play.

The Lady Falcons are now 10-10 overall and 6-3 in the division.

The Lady Warriors are 7-8 overall and 3-5 in the division.

“We didn’t lose our composure in the tight situations and just played,” coach Stephanie Reveal said. “Makes a huge difference when we trust our teammates and everyone on the court.”

Kennedy Thompson served three points, 22 assists, two aces and 17 digs. Natalee Hillman finished with 10 points, seven kills, four aces and 11 digs. Cadin Reveal had nine points, 13 kills, two assists, three aces and 21 digs. Holly Young had seven points, a kill and two aces.

Kinsey Beam chipped in with five teams and 18 digs. Cailyn Crain recorded eight points, an ace and nine digs. Mackenzie Peters had four kills, a dig and two blocks. Breckin Harner posted two points and a dig.