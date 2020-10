GOSHEN — The Clinton-Massie boys soccer team was defeated by Goshen 4-0 Thursday in SBAAC American Division play at Jim Brown Stadium.

The Falcons are 2-6-3 overall and 1-4-3 in the division.

Goshen keeps its title hopes alive at 6-1-1 in the division. The Warriors are 9-3-1 overall.

The CM coaches said their team show a competitive attitude and will not give up.