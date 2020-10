ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Clinton-Massie stumbled Thursday with a 2-2 tie with Goshen in SBAAC American Division girls soccer action.

The tie puts Massie at 5-1-2 in the division and 5-4-2 overall.

Goshen is just 1-5-2 in the American and 4-8-2 overall.

Batavia is 5-1-2 in league play.

Hope Roberts and Marina Feldhaus scored the goals for the Lady Falcons.