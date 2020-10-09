Tigers outlast Ladycats in volleyball marathon

BETHEL — The Blanchester volleyball team was defeated by Bethel-Tate 25-19, 26-28, 19-25, 25-16, 14-16 Thursday in SBAAC National Division play.

Blanchester is 2-12 overall and 2-6 in the division.

Bethel-Tate is 3-14 overall and 2-9 in the National.

Sarah Pell had 10 points and eight digs. Caili Baumann had an assist, 12 kills, six blocks and three digs. Emma Falgner finished with two points and three digs. Ainsley Whitaker totaled 14 points, four kills and three blocks.

Madison Creager had 21 points, six kills and nine digs. Brooklyn Bockstiegel had seven points, three assists, a block and a dig. Makayla Lanham contributed 12 points, three kills and eight digs. Taylynn Barr had a point.

Summer Schutte had 16 points, seven assists, two kills and seven digs. Hope Blankenbeckler chipped in with nine points, three assists and four digs. Desiree Snader had eight points.