PGA pro Hall plays at Snow Hill

Kevin Hall, the first deaf player to play on the PGA Tour, played at Snow Hill Country Club last week. A graduate of Cincinnati Winton Woods High School, Hall also won the Big Ten Men’s Golf Championship by 11 strokes in 2004. He was joined in his foursome by Kyle Miller, Shawn Spencer and Nathan Boatman. Kevin Hall’s dad, Percy, caddied for his son. East Clinton graduate Miller, the son of Snow Hill greens superintendent Dave Miller and his wife, Joanie, plays part-time professionally, including a few events on the West Florida Golf Tour in the winter months. Nathan Boatman is the son of Gary Boatman, who works part-time at Snow Hill in the pro shop for PGA professional Mike Deters. Hall played in one PGA event earlier this year and continues to play on various pro tours. In the photo, from left to right, Miller, Spencer, Boatman, Deters, Kevin Hall and Percy Hall.

Kevin Hall, the first deaf player to play on the PGA Tour, played at Snow Hill Country Club last week. A graduate of Cincinnati Winton Woods High School, Hall also won the Big Ten Men’s Golf Championship by 11 strokes in 2004. He was joined in his foursome by Kyle Miller, Shawn Spencer and Nathan Boatman. Kevin Hall’s dad, Percy, caddied for his son. East Clinton graduate Miller, the son of Snow Hill greens superintendent Dave Miller and his wife, Joanie, plays part-time professionally, including a few events on the West Florida Golf Tour in the winter months. Nathan Boatman is the son of Gary Boatman, who works part-time at Snow Hill in the pro shop for PGA professional Mike Deters. Hall played in one PGA event earlier this year and continues to play on various pro tours. In the photo, from left to right, Miller, Spencer, Boatman, Deters, Kevin Hall and Percy Hall. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/10/web1_GLF_hallatshcc.jpg Kevin Hall, the first deaf player to play on the PGA Tour, played at Snow Hill Country Club last week. A graduate of Cincinnati Winton Woods High School, Hall also won the Big Ten Men’s Golf Championship by 11 strokes in 2004. He was joined in his foursome by Kyle Miller, Shawn Spencer and Nathan Boatman. Kevin Hall’s dad, Percy, caddied for his son. East Clinton graduate Miller, the son of Snow Hill greens superintendent Dave Miller and his wife, Joanie, plays part-time professionally, including a few events on the West Florida Golf Tour in the winter months. Nathan Boatman is the son of Gary Boatman, who works part-time at Snow Hill in the pro shop for PGA professional Mike Deters. Hall played in one PGA event earlier this year and continues to play on various pro tours. In the photo, from left to right, Miller, Spencer, Boatman, Deters, Kevin Hall and Percy Hall. Submitted Photo