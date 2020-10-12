Turnaround: BHS boys beat CNE with 7-goal turnaround

OWENSVILLE — The Blanchester boys soccer team made quite the turnaround Saturday against Clermont Northeastern in SBAAC National Division play.

The Wildcats lost to the Rockets 8-3 on Sept. 1 but this time defeated the Rockets 2-0.

The win ended a four-match non-winning streak for the ‘Cats. They are now 3-8-2 overall and 2-5-1 in the division.

Clermont NE is 4-10 overall and 2-7 in the division.

“The team played very well from start to finish,” BHS coach Benny Spirk said. “We built an early lead and held on to it the rest of the way. Big credit to our defense for being rock solid.”

Reagan Burch scored both BHS goals while Jacob Haun and goalkeeper Zach West getting credit for assists.

West had his third shutout in goal for Blanchester.