EC cross country at Unioto Inv.

CHILLICOTHE — The East Clinton cross country teams competed Saturday in the Unioto Invitational.

In the girls varsity race, Carah Anteck was fourth overall with a time of 22:07.31.

Zach Vest was the top runner for the EC boys, placing 34th in 20:31.59.

Overall, the boys were 10th in the team standings.

In the middle school boys race, Elyon Hackman paced the East Clinton runners by finishing 27th in 14:17.15.

SUMMARY

Oct 10, 2020

@Unioto Invitational

Varsity Boys Race

1, Ryan Richendollar (Adena) 17:05.84; 34, Zach Vest (EC) 20:31.59; 64, Hayden Beiting (EC) 23:07.88; 79, Nick Gates (EC) 24:40.59; 86, Lex Frye (EC) 25:23.71; 89, Aiden Walker (EC) 26:46.47

Varsity Girls Race

1, Lauren Twyman (RV) 19:18.82; 4, Carah Anteck (EC) 22:07.31; 13, Molly Seabaugh (EC) 23:19.99; 78, Kenton Deaton (EC) 31:45.66

Middle School Boys Race

1, Landen Eyre (WO) 11:38.74; 27, Elyon Hackman (EC) 14:17.15; 31, Jacob George (EC) 14:27.67; 45, Zimmerly Mahanes (EC) 15:15.26; 63, Jackson Seabaugh (EC) 16:56.36; 64, Dru Simmons (EC) 16:48.45