East Clinton earns county’s top volleyball seed

The sectional volleyball pairings were announced Sunday with East Clinton earning the top seed among Clinton County schools.

In the Division III sectional at Milford, East Clinton earned the county’s highest seed at No. 4 but were given no favors at the draw. The Lady Astros will open against Archbishop McNicholas, the No. 5 seed, 3 p.m. Oct. 24.

Blanchester also will play at Milford. The Ladycats meet St. Bernard 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at Indian Hill High School.

In the Div. II sectional at Lebanon High School, Clinton-Massie is the No. 9 seed and will face No. 7 seed Carroll 6:15 p.m. Oct. 21. Winners of four in a row, Massie lost to Carroll earlier in the season 25-12, 25-17, 25-22.

Wilmington will play in the Div. I sectional at Sycamore High School. The Lady Hurricane faces No. 12 Harrison 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21.