WHS boys 4 seed as soccer pairings announced

The Wilmington High School boys soccer team was the highest seeded county team as post-season soccer pairings were announced Sunday.

The Hurricane, 12-2 on the year, is the No. 4 seed in the Div. II sectional. In the South 2 bracket, the Hurricane will host Bethel-Tate (10-3-1 at the draw) 7 p.m. Oct. 19 at Alumni Field.

No. 13 Clinton-Massie, 2-6-3, will play at No. 12 Norwood (6-7-0) 7 p.m. Oct. 19 in the South 2 bracket opening round.

Blanchester, 3-8-2, also is in the Div. II sectional with Wilmington, will face No. 1 seed Wyoming in the South 1 bracket 7 p.m. Oct. 19 at Wyoming.

On the girls side, in the Central 2 bracket, Clinton-Massie is No. 6 seed and will face Stivers 7 p.m. Oct. 20 at Frank Irelan Field in a Div. II sectional match.

Blanchester is in the south 3 bracket of the Division III sectional. The Ladycats, 3-9-2, will play at No. 8 Clermont Northeastern (7-6-1) 7 p.m. Oct. 20. Blanchester has lost to CNE this by scores of 3-1 and 4-2.

Wilmington, 1-12, is in the south 2 bracket of the Division I sectional. The Lady Hurricane is set to open tournament play at No. 4 seed Lakota West 7 p.m. Oct. 20.