EC sweeps season series from CM

LEES CREEK — With a strong performance, the East Clinton volleyball swept the season series with Clinton-Massie Monday with a 25-17, 25-16, 25-23 win in non-league play at the EC gym.

“I am very proud of how the girls played, coming off the loss to Williamsburg,” EC head coach Sarah Sodini said. “They came together and played hard the whole time.”

Katrina Bowman had seven aces, 14 assists and a dig for EC. Gracie Evanshine had two aces, six kills and three digs. Gracie Boggs contributed two aces, a kill and two blocks. Jericka Boggs finished with two aces, two assists and three digs.

Kelsi Lilly totaled two aces, a kill, an assist and a block. Libby Evanshine had an ace, nine kills, a block and two digs. Lanie Clark, Alexis Rolfe and Lydia Kessler had three digs each. Mackenzie Pence chipped in with a kill.