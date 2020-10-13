EC junior varsity volleyball takes Massie in 3

LEES CREEK — The East Clinton junior varsity volleyball team defeated Clinton-Massie 25-12, 19-25, 25-9 Monday in non-league action at the EC gym.

Trinity Bain had two digs and two perfect passes. Eryn Bowman finished with two aces, two kills, three digs and a perfect pass. Jordan Collom had five aces, seven assists, four digs and a perfect pass. Jozie Jones contribugted four kills and a solo block. Lauren Stonewall finished with four kills, two assists, three solo blocks and a dig.

Aubrie Simpson had a dig and a perfect pass. Savannah Tolle chipped in with four digs. Lauren Runyon recorded six aces, three kills and two digs. Megan Tong had two kills, three assists and three digs. Bryston Roach had an assist and Cadence Howard posted an ace and a dig. Jenna Stanley had a kill. Regan Walker had an ace and a dig.