Baumann sets record, BHS wins 5-set thriller

BLANCHESTER — In a five-set thriller, the Blancheser volleyball team defeated Fayetteville 20-25, 26-24, 14-25, 25-22, 15-11 in non-league play at the BHS gym.

Caili Baumann had a big night in her final home match, breaking the school record with her 514th career kill. Morgan Oberle held the mark she set last season.

“Caili has brought so much to our program and will truly be missed,” BHS head coach Jenna Wiesflock said.

Baumann finished the night with 16 kills, four blocks, 30 digs and eight points.

Emma Falgner, who had three points, led the BHS defense with 18 digs. Ainsley Whitaker was strong at the net with nine blocks, three kills and eight points.

Madison Creager had 11 kills, 14 digs and 10 points. Brooklyn Bockstiegel had a kill, six digs and 10 points. Makayla Lanham finished with a kill, eight digs and 11 points. Summer Schutte had an all-around strong match with 13 assists, two kills, two blocks 12 digs and 22 points. Hope Blankenbeckler had 10 assists, six digs and five points. Desiree Snader had nine digs and 14 points. Sarah Pell had four points and a dig.