3-under wins senior out at Elks

The team of Rocky Long, Steve Olinger and Fred Stern had a 3-under par 32 Tuesday and won the Senior Golf League outing at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

The winners had birdies on Nos. 10, 12, 15 and 18.

The rest of the field:

• 32: Dick Mitchener, Clarence Cross, Clancy Cross, Bill Ross.

• 32: Pete Fentress, Dave Miller, French Hatfield, Gary Bishop.

• 33: Kenny Hill, Keith Hill, Eric Keltner, Kathy Keltner.

• 33: Bruce Barrett, Doggie Anderson, Mike Gross, Clay Lantz.

• 35: Don Sicurella, Herb Johnson, Rusty Smethwick, Carl Wright.