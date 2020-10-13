East Clinton volleyball wins 9th in last 10

BETHEL — With its ninth win in the last 10 matches, East Clinton moved to 15-3 on the year Tuesday with a 25-16, 25-13, 25-15 win over Bethel-Tate.

The SBAAC National Division victory puts East Clinton at 10-2 in the National Division.

Bethel-Tate drops to 4-15 overall and 2-10 in the division.

Lydia Kessler had two digs and Lanie Clark finished with three kills, an assist, a block and a dig. McKenzie Pence chipped in with a kill and Kelsi Lilly had a kill and an assist. Kami Whiteaker totaled two kills and two assists. Katrina Bowman had three aces, two kills, nine assists and four digs.

Jericka Boggs had five aces, 14 assists and two digs. Alexis Rolfe had an ace and six digs. Gracie Evanshine finished with five aces and five kills. Gracie Boggs had an ace, a kill, a dig and three blocks. Libby Evanshine had two aces, 15 kills and 15 digs. Katrina Bowman had three aces, two kills, nine assists and four digs.