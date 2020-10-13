Middleton falls short of state

CINCINNATI — Wilmington junior Lilly Middleton struggled early and never recovered Tuesday in the Division I Southwest District Girls Golf Championship at Glenview Golf Course.

Middleton finished with an 82, falling short of qualifying for the state tournament next week.

The Hurricane junior standout didn’t get off to a good start on a chilly morning at Glenview.

“She’s really not hitting the ball that bad,” WHS coach Pat Black said early in the round. “She had just that one bad shot.”

Middleton opened the tournament with a triple bogey then settled in and finished the front nine at 7-over par. She played the South Course as the first nine.

On the East Course layout as her back nine, Middleton rallied with a 3-over par 39. She finished tied for 20th in the field of 71 players.

The two players in the threesome with Middleton were Stella Langley of Springboro, who had an 85, and Kayla Watkins of Bellefontaine who shot an 89.

The three individuals who advanced to the state tournament from the district on Tuesday were Eleanor Hudepohl of Ursuline Academy with a 73, Zoe Luebbers of St. Ursula with a 74 and Kenna Jenkinson of Greenville with a 74.

The tournament medalist was Deeya Prakash of Sycamore who had a 72.

Centerville (310), Mason (316) and Sycamore (319) were the top three teams and will compete next week in the state tournament.

The three-time first team All-SBAAC golfer, Middleton was player of the year in the conference this season, going wire to wire as the top player in the SBAAC.

Middleton also shot an 82 at last year’s district tournament, posting an identical 43-39-82 at Beavercreek Golf Club.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/10/web1_GLF_LillyDistrict1_1013me-1.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/10/web1_GLF_LillyDistrict2_1013me-1.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/10/web1_GLF_LillyDistrict3_1013me-1.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/10/web1_GLF_LillyDistrict4_1013me-1.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/10/web1_GLF_LillyDistrict5_1013me-1.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/10/web1_GLF_LillyDistrict6_1013me-1.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/10/web1_GLF_LillyDistrict7_1013me-1.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/10/web1_GLF_LillyDistrict8_1013me-1.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/10/web1_GLF_LillyDistrict9_1013me-1.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/10/web1_GLF_LillyDistrict10_1013me-1.jpg

WHS junior shoots 82 at Glenview Golf Course in Div. I district