3-0 win gives WHS boys soccer first-ever outright title

GOSHEN — With a 3-0 win over Goshen Tuesday night, the Wilmington High School boys soccer team clinched the outright SBAAC American Division championship.

The Hurricane is 13-2 overall and 8-1 in the division.

Goshen is second with a 6-2-1 record in the American. The Warriors are 9-4-1 in all matches.

The outright championship is the first in school history for the Hurricane boys soccer program, coach Imad El-Macharrafie said.

“Goshen is a tough opponent and we knew we would have to be at our best to win,” the WHS coach said. “Our defense came up with another massive shutout. Midfield was crisp and chased the ball relentlessly. Forwards kept pressure on their defenders all night and finished when needed.”

Collin Webber posted the shutout for the Hurricane, the seventh of the season for WHS, but the first in three games.

Brady Vilvens scored two goals, one in each half. The Calebs assisted on the Vilvens goals – Macias in the first half and Reed in the second half.

Alyk Lippincott tallied a first half goal with Vilvens getting credit for the assist.

“A great team effort and so satisfying to send our seniors out with a title,” El-Macharrafie said. “We want to express gratitude to our fans who have been at every game, home or away, supporting the team.”

