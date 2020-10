GOSHEN — In a volleyball marathon, the Wilmington High School volleyball team lost a heartbreaker to Goshen 24-26, 25-23, 20-25, 25-23, 12-15 Tuesday night.

The SBAAC American Division defeat puts WHS at 7-12 overall and 1-8 in the division.

Goshen moves to 8-8 overall and 4-5 in the American.

Delaney Geary of Goshen had 40 assists in the match while teammates Taylor Smith had 53 digs.

No other information was available.