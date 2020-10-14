Astros JV volleyball goes unbeaten against National

BETHEL — The East Clinton junior varsity volleyball team completed its unbeaten season against SBAAC National Division rivals with a 25-15, 25-12 win Tuesday here against Bethel-Tate.

The Lady Astros are 12-0 against division rivals and 15-3 overall.

Coach Bob Malone said Lauren Stonewall played a strong match in the middle for EC while Cadence Howard and Bryston Roach were tough in the front row. Savanna Tolle had an ace, eight digs and three perfect passes.

Lauren Runyon and Regan Walker had one kill each. Jozie Jones had an ace and four kills, Aubrie Simpson recorded a perfect pass. Megan Tong had an ace, two kills, eight assists, two digs and a perfect pass.

Jenna Stanley recorded two kills for EC. Trinity Bain had two digs and a perfect pass. Eryn Bowman contributed two aces and six perfect passes. Jordan Collom had one of her strongest games, Malone said, with five aces, six kills, seven assists and a perfect pass.