WILLIAMSBURG — Williamsburg an unbeaten SBAAC National Division schedule Wednesday with a 25-16, 25-6, 25-12 win over Blanchester.

The BHS Ladycats are 3-13 overall and 3-7 in the division.

Williamsburg is 19-1 in all matches and 12-0 in the division.

WHS has posted four straight 12-0 National Division seasons and was 10-0 in two seasons before that run.

In all, WHS has won 72 straight National Division matches since losing near the end of the 2014 season.