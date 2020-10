The Clinton-Massie boys soccer team defeated Batavia 2-1 Tuesday in SBAAC American Division soccer competition.

Marty Kreider and Ethan Amstutz scored goals for Clinton-Massie.

The Falcons are 3-6-3 overall and 2-4-3 in the division.

The Bulldogs move to 0-14-1 overall and 0-9 in the American.