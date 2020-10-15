BHS falls to WHS in boys soccer 3-1

WILLIAMSBURG — The Blanchester boys soccer team lost to Williamsburg 3-1 Wednesday in SBAAC National Division play.

“We started the game very well but the second half we were out-played,” BHS coach Benny Spirk said. “We were unlucky on a few scoring opportunities but ultimately didn’t play well enough to win.”

Blanchester is 3-10-2 overall and 2-7-1 in the division.

Williamsburg is 6-8-1 overall and 4-6 in the National.

Carter Stevens, with an assist to Reagan Burch, tallied the only goal of the game for BHS.