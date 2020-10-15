Blan MS football ends with 40-12 win over EC

The Blanchester Middle School football team defeated East Clinton 40-12 Wednesday to close its season with a 6-2 record.

The BMS eighth grade team finished 14-3 in its two middle school seasons.

“This is probably the most talented group of kids I’ve had the opportunity to coach,” BHS coach Dan Peters said. “The way they command the field is really amazing for their age. They are all very smart athletes and as a coach I know I can trust them to make adjustments on the field on their own. I will miss them but look forward to seeing them play at the next level.”

Blanchester scored first when Dameon Williams passed 65 yards to Bryce Burress for a touchdown on the first play from scrimmage. Williams later added a 53-yard rushing touchdown.

Mike Mulvihill had two rushing scored and 69 yards on the ground. Zach Musselman had 108 yards and two touchdowns rushing.

Hunter Montgomery was praised by coach Peters for disrupting East Clinton’s offense throughout the game.

“We finished the way we wanted to. These kids really showed up to play today,” Peters said.

Payton Hopkins had 17 yards on the ground and a two-point conversion. Williams also had a 15 yard reception.