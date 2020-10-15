Hurricane completes American Div. championship season

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington High School boys soccer team finished its SBAAC American Division championship season Thursday with a 5-0 win over Batavia at Alumni Field.

The Hurricane is 14-2 overall and 9-1 in the division.

Batavia is 0-15-1, 0-10-0.

Brady Vilvens had four goals to give him 34 on the season.

Jose Morales had the final WHS goal.

Caleb Macias had two assists and Caleb Reed was credited with one assist.

Collin Webber and Braeden Macias shared time in goal to record the shutout for the Hurricane, the team’s ninth shutout of the season.