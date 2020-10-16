EC reserve volleyball finishes 16-3

LEES CREEK — The East Clinton junior varsity volleyball team defeated Hillsboro 25-22, 25-22 Thursday night in non-league action to close out the 2020 season.

The Lady Astros finished 16-3 overall. They were 12-0 against SBAAC National Division teams.

“These ladies had an awesome season and played their hearts out. I am proud of each and every one of them,” coach Bob Malone said.

Trinity Bain had two digs and a perfect pass. Eryn Bowman had an ace, a kill, two digs and two perfect passes. Jordan Collom finished with nine aces, three kills, six assists and a dig. Jozie Jones had an ace, two kills and a dig. Aubrie Simpson contributed five digs and three perfect passes.

Savannah Tolle totaled 10 digs and four perfect passes. Lauren Runyon chipped in with two kills. Megan Tong recorded four aces, four kills, four assists and a dig. Bryston Roach had a block. Cadence Howard added a dig. Jenna Stanley had two kills and a dig. Regan Walker finished with a good serve. Lauren Stonewall had an ace and a kill.