Blocked field goal return sparks EC in 28-7 win

HILLSBORO — Brandon Zimmerman returned a blocked field goal 82 yards Friday night to propel East Clinton to a 28-7 win over Hillsboro at Richards Memorial Field.

The big play came in the second quarter as Hillsboro, already up 7-0, was looking to make it 10-0. But the blocked kick resulted in a loose ball and Zimmerman scooped it up and went the distance with 3:24 to play in the first half.

Up to that point, the East Clinton offense had turned the ball over twice and failed to produce points.

The return sparked East Clinton. On the next Hillsboro drive, Zimmerman recovered a fumble near midfield. With 57 seconds left in the half, Branson Smith hauled in a long pass from Jared Smith for a 37-yard touchdown. Though the two-point conversion failed, East Clinton led 12-7 at halftime.

The Astros scored once in the third (Jared Smith 10 yard run) and once in the fourth (Glenn Peacock 9 yard run) to close out the win. The drive resulting in Smith’s scoring run was highlighted by a 61-yard pass play from Smith to Landon Runyon.

The win puts East Clinton at 3-5. The McClain Tigers are scheduled to visit Lees Creek 7 p.m. Friday for a Week 9 game. The Astros are scheduled to play Southeastern in Week 10.

SUMMARY

Oct. 16, 2020

@Richards Memorial Field

East Clinton 28, Hillsboro 7

First quarter

H-Canaan Griffithh 41 yard pass from Chris Stout (Nick Turner PAT) 5:02

Second quarter

EC-Brandon Zimmerman 82 yard blocked field goal return (PAT failed) 3:24

EC-Branson Smith 37 yard pass from Jared Smith (2 pt failed) 57.2

Third quarter

EC-Jared Smith 10 yard run (Jared Smith pass to Branson Smith) 10:06

Fourth quarter

EC-Glenn Peacock 9 yard run (Jared Smith to Jaden Singleton) 10:07