Andrews leads WHS to 4th at SBAAC CC race

GOSHEN — With two top-10 finishers, the Wilmington High School boys cross country team finished fourth Saturday in the SBAAC Cross Country Championships on the Goshen Middle School campus.

Finishing at Jim Brown Stadium, home of the GHS football and soccer teams, the league combined both divisions in the boys and girls races then sorted competitors by division once complete.

Josh Andrews of WHS was sixth in the American Division while Garrett Stoffer was ninth. The Hurricane finished fourth with Western Brown first, Goshen second and New Richmond third. Clinton-Massie, led by Jacob Ryan who was 15th, did not have a complete team.

On the National Division side, East Clinton was fifth while Blanchester did not have a complete team. Bethel-Tate was the team champion.

Justin Arnold was ninth for the Astros while Blanchester’s top runner was Brett Bandow who placed eighth.

SUMMARY

Oct 17, 2020

SBAAC Cross Country Championship

@Goshen High School

Boys Results

American Division

1, Caleb Ware (WB) 17:17.86

Teams

Western Brown 42 Goshen 44 New Richmond 68 Wilmington 84 Batavia 106 Clinton-Massie Inc.

WHS-Josh Andrews (6) 17:51.17; Garrett Stoffer (9) 17:57.64; Tyler Preston (11) 18:22.3; Noah Geggie (28) 20:01.76; Oliver McDermott (30) 20:13.29; Tony Wilens-Mabry (37) 21:01.88; Brandon Walters (41) 22:21.14; Peyton Keniston (44) 24:47.28; Ben Blake (45) 25:34.07

CM-Jacob Ryan (15) 18:50.45; Bryce Hensley (24) 19:36.45; Travis Smith (45) 24:49.05

National Division

1, Summit Northrup (CNE) 16:50.91

Teams

Bethel-Tate 37 Clermont Northeastern 40 Georgetown 66 Williamsburg 94 East Clinton 129 Felicity 188 Blanchester Inc.

EC-Justin Arnold (10) 18:50.05; Zach Vest (22) 20:08.96; Dylan Arnold (27) 20:45.06; Michael Horn (34) 22:21.96; Hayden Beiting (37) 22:49.97; Van Frye (38) 22:58.93; Nikolas Gates (41) 24:53.14; Lex Frye (42) 25:09.07; Aiden Walker (44) 27:04.24

BHS-Brett Bandow (8) 18:37.89; Nick Musselman (12) 18:52.11; Jeffrey Wyss (26) 20:39.36

Nick Musselman (553) and Jacob Ryan (1193) https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/10/web1_CCb_b553cm1193_1017me.jpg Nick Musselman (553) and Jacob Ryan (1193) Brett Bandow (544) https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/10/web1_CCb_Bandow_1017me.jpg Brett Bandow (544) Jeffrey Wyss (586( https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/10/web1_CCb_blan586_1017me.jpg Jeffrey Wyss (586( Bryce Hensley (1185) https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/10/web1_CCb_CM1185_1017me.jpg Bryce Hensley (1185) Jacob Ryan (1193) https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/10/web1_CCb_CM1193_1017me.jpg Jacob Ryan (1193) Justin Arnold (1284) https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/10/web1_CCb_EC1284_1017me.jpg Justin Arnold (1284) Justin Arnold (1284) https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/10/web1_CCb_EC1284a_1017me.jpg Justin Arnold (1284) Van Frye (1351) and Michael Horn (1366) https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/10/web1_CCb_EC1351.66_1017me.jpg Van Frye (1351) and Michael Horn (1366) Zach Vest (1371) https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/10/web1_CCb_EC1371_1017me.jpg Zach Vest (1371) Zach Vest (1371) and Oliver McDermott (2165) https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/10/web1_CCb_ec1371wil2165_1017me.jpg Zach Vest (1371) and Oliver McDermott (2165) Garrett Stoffer (2167) https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/10/web1_CCb_GarrettStoffer_1017me.jpg Garrett Stoffer (2167) Josh Andrews (2161) https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/10/web1_CCb_JoshAndrews_1017me.jpg Josh Andrews (2161) Josh Andrews (2161) https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/10/web1_CCb_JoshAndrews2_1017me.jpg Josh Andrews (2161) (Josh Andrews (2161) https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/10/web1_CCb_Wil2161_1017me.jpg (Josh Andrews (2161) Ben Blake (2162) https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/10/web1_CCb_wil2162_1017me.jpg Ben Blake (2162) Noah Geggie (2163) https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/10/web1_CCb_wil2163a_1017me.jpg Noah Geggie (2163) Tyler Preston (2166) https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/10/web1_CCb_Wil2166_1017me.jpg Tyler Preston (2166) Tony Wilens-Mabry (2170) https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/10/web1_CCb_Wil2170.68_1017me.jpg Tony Wilens-Mabry (2170) Tyler Preston (2166), Brett Bandow (544) and Josh Andrews (2161) https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/10/web1_CCb_localtrio_1017me.jpg Tyler Preston (2166), Brett Bandow (544) and Josh Andrews (2161)