Tigers end Hurricane boys soccer season 3-2

WILMINGTON — Unable to hold a second half lead, Wilmington’s season ended Monday with a 3-2 loss to Bethel-Tate in Division II Southwest District South Sectional boys soccer action at Alumni Field.

Wilmington was champion of the SBAAC American Division while Bethel-Tate was runnerup in the SBAAC National Division. WHS was the No. 4 seed in the sectional while the Tigers were the No. 9 seed.

“Disappointing to see the season end earlier than it should have,” WHS head coach Imad El-Macharrafie said. “This group of seniors has been tremendous all season and leave a legacy for the underclassmen to aspire to.”

Goals by Brady Vilvens and Matthew Butcher gave the Hurricane a 2-0 lead with just under 30 minutes to play in the match. Trevor Billingsley assisted on both goals.

The goal was the 35th of the season for Vilvens. For Butcher, it was his third goal of the year.

But the Tigers, 12-4-1 on the year, bounced back by scoring the final three goals of the match.

The final two goals came within a 5:00 span in the final 10 minutes.

The Hurricane season ends with a 14-3 record.

“Despite the disappointing finish, we completed a historic season and one of the best in program history,” said El-Macharrafie.