Massie boys win, advance to face No. 2 SCD

NORWOOD — The Clinton-Massie boys soccer team defeated Norwood 3-1 Monday in a Division II Southwest District South 2 Sectional match.

The result might be considered a slight upset given that Norwood was the No. 12 seed and Massie was the No. 13 seed.

The Falcons will play 5:30 p.m. Thursday at No. 2 seed Summit Country Day. The tournament win is the first for the Falcons since a 2014 victory over Dayton Dunbar, 4-3 in overtime.

Massie is 4-7-3 on the year. Going in to the tournament match, the Falcons had one win and one tie in their last seven matches.

Barek Bennett had two goals for CMHS and Oleg Luce added one goal.