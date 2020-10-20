Beam, Burt lead county runners in JH meet

GOSHEN — Clinton County seventh and eighth grade runners competed Saturday in the SBAAC Junior High School Cross Country Championships at Goshen Middle School.

For the boys, Sam Burt of Wilmington’s Rodger O. Borror Middle School was fifth overall, clocking in with a time of 12:14.74.

Jacob George was the first EC runner, placing 27th in 13:26.79 while Danny Mefford was the first Massie runner, placing 32nd in 13:41.93.

Malea Beam of Massie was seventh overall with a time of 13:40.41.

Sara Weller ran 15:43.66 and was the first ROB runner for Wilmington. Blanchester’s Alayna Davenport was 42nd in 15:50.64 while Emily Arnold of East Clinton finished 62nd in 17:27.93.

SUMMARY

Oct 17, 2020

SBAAC Junior High School

Cross Country Championship

@Goshen Middle School

Girls Results

Team

Bethel-Tate 40 New Richmond 77 Clermont Northeastern 108 Western Brown 114 Georgetown 126 Goshen 131 Clinton-Massie 135 Batavia 160

Individuals

1, Riley Davis (NR) 12:59.65

CM-Malea Beam (7) 13:40.41 PR; Sydney Doyle (26) 15:14.53 PR; Riley Blom (34) 15:35.17 PR; Georgia Black (36) 15:40.57 PR; Dakota Cartner (40) 15:47.39 SB; Ellie Smith (44) 15:56.95 PR; Shelby Robinson (63) 17:33.19 PR

EC-Emily Arnold (62) 17:27.93

BL-Alayna Davenport (42) 15:50.64; Kaci Grillot (80) 24:18.96

WIL-Sara Weller (38) 15:43.66; Mia Hollingsworth (61) 17:21.35; Jasmine Labar (75) 19:57.74

–

Boys Results

Team

New Richmond 47 Bethel-Tate 61 Western Brown 69 Clermont Northeastern 101 Georgetown 111 Goshen 132 East Clinton 168 Clinton-Massie 199

Individuals

1, David Flandermeyer (Bat) 11:20.98

CM-Danny Mefford (32) 13:41.93 PR; Trent Bennett (39) 14:16.74 PR; Carson McDowell (56) 15:28.88 PR; Mack Hensley (57) 15:32.94 PR; Jace Fallis (66) 17:19.89

EC-Jacob George (27) 13:26.79; Elyon Hackmann (30) 13:37.95; Zimri Mahanes (40) 14:18.83; Dru Simmons (46) 14:55.27; Jackson Seabaugh (54) 15:22.04

BL-No runners competing

WIL-Sam Burt (5) 12:14.74; Jeremiah Schlabach (60) 15:50.29