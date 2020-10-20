SBAAC champions

The Wilmington High School boys soccer team won the SBAAC American Division championship this season. It was the third boys soccer title in school history. WHS also won league titles in 2001 (Fort Ancient Valley Conference) and 2016 (South Central Ohio League). The team is coached by Imad El-Macharrafie and Steven Reed. Team members are, from left to right, front row, Brady Vilvens, Jacob Romer, AJ Reagan, Matt Butcher, Caleb Reed; middle row, Dylan Littrell, Steven Collins, Alyk Lippincott, Braeden Macias, Avery Bradshaw, Avery Warix, Collin Webber, Nathan Wood, Brooks Butler, Caleb Macias, Trevor Billingsley; back row, Jose Morales, Cory Webber, Brandon Black, Alex Lazic, Trey Reed, Ben Baylor.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/10/web1_SOCb_wilmchamps.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/10/web1_wilmsccr.jpg