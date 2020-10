OWENSVILLE — The Blanchester girls soccer team was defeated by fellow SBAAC National Division rival Clermont Northeastern 8-0 Tuesday in a Division III South 2 sectional match at CNE.

The Lady Rockets will host Deer Park 7 p.m. Saturday in the second round.

Blanchester finishes its season at 3-11-2. The Ladycats lost to the Lady Rockets 4-2 and 3-1 during the regular season.