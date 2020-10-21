BHS volleyball wins, advances to face rival CNE

CINCINNATI — For the second time in the past three seasons, the Blanchester volleyball team defeated St. Bernard in a Division III Withrow Sectional tournament match.

The Ladycats were 25-13, 25-10, 25-19 winners Tuesday over St. Bernard at Indian Hill High School. Blanchester also defeated St. Bernard in a 2018 tournament match.

“The girls came ready to play,” BHS coach Jenna Weisflock said. “Everyone did their part.”

Caili Baumann had a point, 17 kills, a block and a dig. Emma Falgner finished with a point and a dig. Ainsley Whitaker totaled 12 points, two kills and a dig. Madison Creager recorded 14 points, six kills and two digs.

Brooklyn Bockstiegel had six points, three assists, a kill and a dig. Makayla Lanham contributed three points and three digs. Summer Schutte had 13 points, 12 assists, two kills and five digs.

Hope Blankenbeckler chipped in with 13 points and seven assists. Desiree Snade had five points and four digs for BHS. Taylynn Barr had a dig and Sarah Pell finished with three points.

Blanchester (5-13) will face SBAAC rival Clermont Northeastern (14-8) in the next round of the sectional 7 p.m. Saturday at Milford High School. CNE won both regular season matches against BHS in three sets.