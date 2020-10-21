Massie girls end 5-game skid, stop Stivers 6-0

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — After an 0-3-2 finish to the regular season, the Clinton-Massie girls soccer team defeated Stivers 6-0 Tuesday in the opening round of the Division II Central 2 Sectional tournament.

The win at Frank Irelan Field on the CM campus puts the Lady Falcons at 6-6-3 on the season.

Massie will play 7 p.m. Saturday at No. 2 seed Monroe in the second round of the tournament.

Lacie Sandlin was credited with the shutout for Clinton-Massie.

Nora Voisey scored two goals while Kenzie Avery, McKenna Branham, Kylee Lamb and Abby Steed had one goal each.

