Massie ‘Tramplers’ Tigers in playoff rout 56-20

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — In a battle of Southern Buckeye Conference division champions, Clinton-Massie capitalized on two Bethel-Tate interceptions, a fumble and a bad punt snap into the end zone to score the first 42 points and coast to a 56-20 Region 16 quarterfinal victory Saturday at Frank Irelan Field.

The Falcons (8-0) uncustomarily went three-and-out on their first drive, but cashed in Carson Vanhoose and Kody Zantene interceptions for 13 points in a span of 63 seconds. Colton Trampler, who rumbled for 196 yards and two scores on 33 rushes, notched the first score on a 8-yard run. Zantene sneaked in from the 1 after a returning his interception 29 yards to that spot.

After a Bethel-Tate three-and-out, Massie scored 88 seconds later on a 36-yard quarterback keeper by Zantene.

Zantene had another QB sneak two minutes later, following a Tiger fumble, to put Massie up 27-0 after a quarter.

Massie forced another BT three-and-out and then scored on the second play of the second quarter when Zantene found Dawson Conley in the end zone for his third touchdown catch of the season.

Sixty-nine seconds and another Bethel-Tate three-and-out later, Massie got a safety when a punt snap sailed into the end zone.

Zantene’s fourth touchdown of the game, a 24-yard run, was the end of Massie’s first-half scoring onslaught.

The Tigers (7-2) finally got on the board late in the first half with the first of three touchdown passes by backup signal-caller Cameron Snider. He tacked on another one on the first play of the second half. The third one came at the end of the third quarter.

Massie advances to a Region 16 semifinal to face fourth-seeded Waverly (8-0) at 7 p.m. on Halloween at Frank Irelan Field. In the other semifinal, third-seeded Wyoming will face seventh-seeded Germantown Valley View, which upset second-seed Indian Hill.

SUMMARY

Oct 24, 2020

@Frank Irelan Field

Clinton-Massie 56, Bethel-Tate 20

BT^0^6^14^0^^20

CM^27^15^7^7^^56

First Quarter

CM – Trampler 8 run (McGuinness kick), 7:07.

CM – Zantene 1 run (Kick failed), 6:04.

CM – Zantene 36 run (McGuinness kick), 4:35.

CM – Zantene 1 run (McGuinness kick), 2:30.

Second Quarter

CM – Conley 17 pass from Zantene (Kick failed), 11:29.

CM – Safety, 10:20.

CM – Zantene 24 run (McGuinness kick), 6:10.

BT – Herzner 11 pass from Snider (Conversion failed), 2:15.

Third Quarter

BT – Burton 50 pass from Snider (Conversion pass), 11:50.

CM – Trampler 6 run (McGuinness kick), 5:03.

BT – Dunn 8 pass from Snider (Conversion failed), 1:56.

Fourth Quarter

CM – Clutter 15 run (McGuinness kick), 7:59.

TEAM STATISTICS

Total offense (plays-yards): Bethel-Tate 50-238, Clinton-Massie 396. Passing: Bethel-Tate 16-32-2 226, Clinton-Massie 3-7 43. Rushing Bethel-Tate 18-12, Clinton-Massie 56-353. Time of possession: Bethel-Tate 18:47, Clinton-Massie 29:03. First downs: Bethel-Tate 13, Clinton-Massie 26. Third-down conversions: Bethel-Tate 3/11, Clinton-Massie 3/9. Fourth-down conversions: Bethel-Tate 0/2, Clinton-Massie 2/4.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING – Molloy 8-23, Snider 2-2, Long 1-(-2), Vining 1-(-2), Stiles 2-(-3), Carter 4-(-6). Clinton-Massie Trampler 33-196, Zantene 7-82, Clutter 6-34, VanHoose 7-24, McDowell 2-13, Ireland 1-4.

PASSING – Bethel-Tate Snider 16-27 226, Long 0-5-2 0. Clinton-Massie 3-7 43.

RECEIVING – Bethel Tate Burton 3-83, Molloy 5-78, Carter 3-42, Storer 2-17, Herzner 2-17, Dunn 2-1. Clinton-Massie Ireland 2-26, Conley 1-17.

CM fullback rumbles for 196 yards and 2 scores

By Shawn Robinson WNJ Sports Writer

Shawn Robinson covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @twinzdad01.

