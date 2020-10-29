Catching up with former Clinton County students

Four former Clinton County students had great showings this fall in their respective sports.

Wilmington High School graduates Jack Murphy and Hunter DeWeese are on the Lourdes University men’s golf team while Clinton-Massie High School graduate Gabby Woods is playing for the Findlay University women’s golf team.

Former Wilmington City Schools student Hunter Geissinger is a starting quarterback at the prep level in northeast Ohio.

Murphy was second overall in stroke average during the fall season for the Lourdes men’s team.

He averaged 79.43 in seven rounds with a low 18-hole mark of 76, in the opening round of the WHAC (Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference) Preview at the Bedford Valley Golf Club in Augusta, Mich. The 2020 WHS graduate had one top-five finish, a fourth-place showing in the Cardinal Invitational at the Washtenaw Golf Club in Ypsilanti, Mich. He had a 79 and was fourth overall.

DeWeese, a 2018 WHS graduate, had a season-best of 77 in the first round of the Lourdes Invitational. Murphy also had a 77 in the first round.

DeWeese averaged 81.29 for the season and is averaging 81.84 in 38 career rounds at LU.

Murphy is a digital and media studies major. DeWeese is a marketing major and was an NAIA Scholar-Athlete last season.

Woods, a 2020 graduate of Clinton-Massie, played eight rounds during the fall portion of the season. She average 78.75 with a low round of 75. She had a top five finish. Her low 36-hole total was 154 and her low 54-hole total was 229.

The Oilers were runnersup at the Beall Fall Classic at the Findlay Country Club with Woods leading the team by finishing fourth overall to earn all-tournament honors.

Geissinger is a 6-5 junior quarterback for the Massillon Jackson football team. He went to Wilmington schools into his fourth grade year. According to a story in the Canton Repository, the Geissinger family moved to North Canton during Hunter’s fourth grade year.

He’s played at Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas as a freshman and then transferred to Jackson for his sophomore season.

This season, Geissinger was 86-166 passing for 939 yards and 8 touchdowns, according to the website www.fridaynightohio.com.

Jackson, in the Federal League, finished 3-5 in 2020. The Polar Bears were 8-3 in 2019 and lost to Euclid 28-19 in the Division I Region 1 playoffs. As a freshman, Geissinger and his Div. VII Region 25 St. Thomas Aquinas Knights were 2-8.