WHS, EC drop finales

The final regular season games for Wilmington and East Clinton were Friday night. The Astros lost to Southeastern 23-14 at East Clinton. The Astros finish 4-6. Wilmington fell short to Little Miami in a shootout 56-38 at Alumni Field. The Hurricane finishes 4-4. For more on those games, visit the News Journal’s website at www.wnewsj.com. Unbeaten Clinton-Massie will host unbeaten Waverly 7 p.m. Saturday in a Region 16 playoff game at Frank Irelan Field. In the photo, Wilmington’s Thad Stuckey breaks through the line for a big gain Friday night against Little Miami.

