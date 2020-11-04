CM 6th grade seeks 4th straight title

The sixth grade Clinton-Massie Falcons football team will play Bellbrook 4 p.m. Sunday at Waynesville High School for the SWBL (Southwest Buckeye League) Pee Wee Football League championship. This group of Clinton-Massie players has won championships each of the previous three seasons. Team members are, in no particular order in the photo, are Noah Harmon, Peyton Warren, Chris Back, Kaiden Smith, Conner Musser, Ryan Anderson, Carter Fouch, Quinn McCoy Elias Ro binett, Brett Gray, Ty Martin, Corey Frisch, Cooper Fouch, Terrell Brooks, Nick Hanlon, Luke Myers, Elijah Allen. Coaches are Justin Phipps, Brett Ross, Jordan Phipps, Jason Frisch, Hilma Crawford and Aaron Clutter. Cheerleaders are Grace Adams, Jillian Arledge, Cheyenne Bailey, Abbie Fields, Carly Hayes, Olivia Hudson, Shelby Powell, Shelby Randolph, Alanna Ritchie, Mackenzie Seitz, Kiersten Sherman, Olivia Smith, Kloie Updike and Allyson Wilson. Coaches are Donna Adams and Jamie Bailey.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/11/web1_FB6_massie.jpg