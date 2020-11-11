Bean named EC varsity girls basketball head coach

Bill Bean has been named the girls varsity basketball coach at East Clinton, taking over the program in the wake of the death of Jeff Craycraft.

Bean, a long-time reserve boys basketball head coach at East Clinton, had been the reserve girls coach for Craycraft the past three seasons.

“Billy has an amazing amount of experience,” EC athletic director Jim Marsh said. “He has probably the most experience of any coach in Clinton County. He’s played a great role (in the girls program). He’s one of those guys you talk to, you sit down and talk with him about basketball … wow. He’s like an encyclopedia.”

Craycraft, who was in his fourth season as the varsity girls head coach, passed away on Oct. 27.

Jerrica Stackhouse remains the varsity assistant coach.

Jeremy McGraw is now the reserve girls basketball head coach.

East Clinton is scheduled to begin its season 7 p.m. Nov. 20 at Hillsboro High School.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/11/web1_LOGO-ec-letter-3.jpg