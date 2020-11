Paige, Bryant, a Wilmington High School senior will be attending West Virginia Wesleyan College next fall to continue her soccer career.

West Virginia Wesleyan, an NCAA Division II institution, is located in Buckhannon, W.Va.,

“The Wilmington women’s soccer program is excited for this opportunity for Paige,” WHS head coach Haley Ibaugh said. “She has had four great years in our program and we know she will fit in well at West Virginia Wesleyan.”

Bryant plans to major in Pre-Med.