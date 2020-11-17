Morgan sets record as EC girls open with win over BHS

WILMINGTON — The East Clinton girls bowling team defeated Blanchester 1,648 to 1,353 Monday in the season opening match at Royal Z Lanes.

The EC girls were bowling without one of its top bowlers because of Covid-19 quarantine, coach Joe Davis said.

Returning bowler August Morgan, however, made up for it with a school record single game of 216. She also had a 168 for a 384 series.

Tessa Bosier had a 313 (167-146) series as the Lady Astros posted the win.

East Clinton will bowl at Batavia Lanes against Williamsburg this afternoon and then return to Royal Z Lanes Wednesday to face Blanchester and Clinton-Massie.

Blanchester had a 248 series by Madison Pembleton to lead the way. Kylie Campbell had a 211 while newcomers Makayla Lanham had a 204, Mariah Lanham 184 and Caili Baumann 167.