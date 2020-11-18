Massie bowlers take two from Blanchester

WILMINGTON – The Blanchester boys and girls bowling teams were defeated in a pair of matches Wednesday by Clinton-Massie at Royal Z Lanes.

The BHS boys were defeated 2,317 to 2,069.

Bryan Brewer led Blanchester with a 470 series, which included a personal best single game of 279.

Ryan Brewer had a 394 and Brian Miller bowled a 278. Taylor Cochran finished with 252 two-game series while Carter Stevens had a single game of 119 and Braxton McFaddin had a 107.

For Clinton-Massie, Tyler Keck led the way with a 402 series (191 and 211) while Mitchell Lennon finished with a pair of 200 games.

Braeden Adams had 208 and 129, Brandon Moritz 146 and 146 and Cole Johnston 155 and 198.

The Falcons had baker games of 158, 258 and 137.

On the girls side, Blanchester had just three bowlers and were defeated 1,658 to 982.

Madison Pembleton had two games totaling 317. Caili Baumann had a 215 series while Mariah Lanham bowled 167.

For the Lady Falcons, Lacie Sandlin was top bowler with a 344 series, games of 166 and 178. Ashley Gross had 138 and 154 and Gracie Rumbarger had 139 and 144 games.

Khyla Jaramillo had 83 and 76 and Emma McHenry 84 and 71.

The Massie girls had baker games of 143, 143 and 139.