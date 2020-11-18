Massie boys, girls sweep Astros at Royal Z Lanes

WILMINGTON — The Clinton-Massie girls bowling team defeated East Clinton 1,658 to 1,557 Wednesday at Royal Z Lanes.

East Clinton led 1,263 to 1,233 after the first two games but the Lady Falcons came back for the win in the baker games, EC coach Joe Davis said.

Tessa Bosier led EC with a 376 series, including games of 177 and 199.

On the girls side, for the Lady Falcons, Lacie Sandlin was top bowler with a 344 series, games of 166 and 178. Ashley Gross had 138 and 154 and Gracie Rumbarger had 139 and 144 games.

Khyla Jaramillo had 83 and 76 and Emma McHenry 84 and 71.

The Massie girls had baker games of 143, 143 and 139.

The Massie boys had 2,317 and defeated the Astros who had 2,160.

For Clinton-Massie, Tyler Keck led the way with a 402 series (191 and 211) while Mitchell Lennon finished with a pair of 200 games.

Braeden Adams had 208 and 129, Brandon Moritz 146 and 146 and Cole Johnston 155 and 198.

The Falcons had baker games of 158, 258 and 137.

Shawn Morgan led the way for all bowlers as the EC kegler had a 436 series with games of 239 and 197. Grant Wisecup followed close behind with 429 (207, 222).

Andy Gilliland had a 199 game for EC while Zack Vaughn bowled 156.