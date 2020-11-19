Posted on by

WHS-WCH boys postponed; CM-WHS girls reschedule


LOCAL ROUNDUP

Several games are being rescheduled, or even cancelled, for the upcoming winter sports season.

The Wilmington High School boys basketball game with Washington Senior High School on Dec. 1 has been postponed.

WHS athletic director Troy Diels said he is attempting to schedule another team for that day.

The WHS girls game with Clinton-Massie was postponed from Nov. 24. Wilmington will play at Clinton-Massie on Dec. 14 and Massie will come to Wilmington on Jan. 14. Both dates are scheduled for a 5:30 p.m. junior varsity start with the varsity to follow. Originally, the Jan. 14 games were scheduled to be at Clinton-Massie.

Local

Schedule

Nov 20 Events

• WHS Girls Basketball 7 pm H, Kings-PPD

• EC Girls Basketball 7 pm @Hillsboro

• CM Girls Basketball 6 pm @Arcanum Inv CANCELLED

Nov 21 Events

• WHS Boys Basketball 1130 am @Cin College Prep scr

• EC Boys Basketball 6 pm H, Legacy Christian, McClain scr

• CM Boys Basketball 10 am H, Washington Scr

• CM Girls Basketball 6 pm @Arcanum Inv CANCELLED

Friday

Television

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m. ESPN — Syracuse at Louisville

7:30 p.m. BTN — Purdue at Minnesota

8 p.m. CBSSN — UMass at Fla Atlantic

9:30 p.m. FS1 — New Mexico at Air Force

GOLF

5 a.m. GOLF — EPGA Joburg Open, Second Round

1 p.m. GOLF — PGA RSM Classic, Second Round

4 p.m. GOLF — Pelican Women’s Championship, Second Round

5 a.m (Saturday) GOLF — EPGA Joburg Open, Third Round

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m. ESPNU — TRU Prep (Fla.) at IMG Academy (Fla.)

10 p.m. ESPNU — Hamilton (Ariz.) at Chandler (Ariz.)

MLS PLAYOFFS

6:30 p.m. FS1 — Montreal at New England

9 p.m. ESPN2 — Inter Miami CF at Nashville SC

TENNIS

7 a.m. TENNIS — ATP Finals: Doubles Round Robin

9 a.m. TENNIS — ATP Finals: Singles Round Robin

12:30 p.m. TENNIS — ATP Finals: Doubles Round Robin

3 p.m. ESPN2 — ATP Finals: Round Robin

HORSE RACING

7:30 a.m. FS2 — Bahrain International Trophy

