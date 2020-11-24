Cedarville bounces East Clinton 53-33

CEDARVILLE — East Clinton was outscored by 16 in the second half Tuesday and was defeated by Cedarville 53-33 in a non-league game at CHS.

East Clinton is 1-1 on the year, after opening with a win at Hillsboro Friday night.

“A completely different team,” EC head coach Bill Bean said. “We didn’t play very well. Not a real good night.”

Libby Evanshine, East Clinton’s scoring leader in the opening game win, had seven points but she was held scoreless in the second half.

Kami Whiteaker had nine points to pace the EC attack.

The Astros were 9 for 17 at the free throw line.

The Indians were 18 for 26 at the line, including 9 for 13 in the final quarter.

It was a close game at halftime, with East Clinton down just 23-20.

But Cedarville outscored the Astros 19-7 in the third. Six CHS players scored in the period.

“It was one of those nights where they shot it in and got every loose ball,” Bean said. “We missed some easy shots and never got a loose ball. They have a couple big girls that hurt us on the boards.”

SUMMARY

Nov 24, 2020

@Cedarville High School

Cedarville 53, East Clinton 33

EC^7^13^7^6^^33

C^9^14^19^10^^53

(33) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) L Evanshine 1-1-4-7 Whiteaker 2-1-4-9 G Evanshine 2-1-0-5 Clark 0-0-3-3 G Boggs 0-0-0-0 Collom 0-0-0-0 Bowman 2-0-0-4 Runyon 0-0-0-0 Jones 0-0-0-0 Lilly 0-0-0-0 Murphy 2-1-0-5 J Boggs 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 9-4-11-33

(53) CEDARVILLE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Sutton 1-0-2-4 Christian 3-0-2-8 Mossing 3-0-1-7 Shepard 2-2-0-6 Coe 1-0-7-9 Smith 3-0-1-7 Horney 3-1-5-12. TOTALS 16-3-18-53