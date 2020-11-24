Mason wins opener with WHS 75-22

WILMINGTON — In an unenviable position for a season opener, the Wilmington High School girls basketball team was overwhelmed by Mason 75-22 Tuesday night at Fred Summers Court.

“We’re young, with only two girls with a lot of varsity experience,” WHS coach Zach Williams said.

Those two (Sophie Huffman and Katie Murphy) with experience came out of quarantine just recently and have had limited practice before the opener.

“Not to make any excuses,” said Williams. “But things were moving a lot faster (tonight) than our girls have seen.”

Margo Mattes finished with 19 points, 8 rebounds and 2 blocked shots for Mason. Marilyn Popplewell-Garter had 10 points, 6 rebounds, 6 steals.

For Wilmington, Katie Murphy had 8 points. Caroline Diels had 4 rebounds. Maura Drake had 4 rebounds and 2 blocked shots.

Mason seemed a step ahead at both ends of the floor. The Comets had 20 offensive rebounds and 20 steals on the night.

“In the first half, we had 15 turnovers and gave up 15 offensive rebounds,” the WHS coach said. “You’re not going to beat anybody, especially a team like Mason. They’re a solid team.”

Williams said his squad played hard to the end, never letting up or hanging their heads despite the wide margin.

“I can live with that,” he said.

Mason came to town with a lofty reputation and equally high expectations. Add to that, the presence of 6-6 junior center Kyla Oldacre who transferred from Princeton. Oldacre played against WHS in the post-season in February, scoring 14 points in a 41-36 PHS win.

Wilmington trailed 10-0 until late in the quarter. KeAsia Robinson came off the bench for the first WHS points, a three-point play at 1:32 that made it 10-3. Robinson was a big factor on the next Hurricane basket, grabbing an offensive rebound and assisting on Taylor Nozska’s two-pointer.

Mason scored the first 20 points of the second to race out to a 35-5 advantage. The first Wilmington points came at the line when Caroline Diels made two at the 1:54 mark.

WHS was 2 for 13 from the floor in the first half while Mason went 15 for 39. The Comets had 15 offensive rebounds. Wilmington turned the ball over 19 times.

Katie Murphy had two early free throws in the third and drained a left-corner three with 45 seconds to play in the third to end a WHS field goal drought that dated back to the first quarter.

SUMMARY

Nov 24, 2020

@Fred Summers Court

Mason 75 Wilmington 22

W^5^4^6^7^^22

M^15^28^17^15^^75

(22) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Diels 0-0-3-3 Huffman 0-0-2-2 Johns 0-0-0-0 Drake 0-0-0-0 Murphy 2-2-2-8 Noszka 2-0-0-4 Robinson 2-0-1-5. TOTALS 6-2-8-22

(75) MASON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Cary 3-0-0-6 Razzano 0-0-0-0 Mattes 6-0-7-19 Popplewell-Garter 4-2-0-10 Oldacre 5-0-5-15 Cosimi 4-3-0-11 Barnes 4-0-0-8 Baird 2-0-0-4 Cooper 1-0-0-2 TOTALS 29-5-12-75

FIELD GOALS: M 29/63; W 6/30

3 PT FIELD GOALS: M 5/8; W 2/10

FREE THROWS: M 12/21; W 8/9

REBOUNDS: M-43 (Oldacre 10, Mattes 8, Barnes 6, Popplewell-Garter 6, Cooper 5); W-22 (Diels 4, Drake 4, Noszka 3, Robinson 3, Huffman 3, Johns 2, Murphy 1)

ASSISTS: M-12 (Barnes 3, Baird 3, Cooper 2); W-5 (Diels 1, Huffman 1, Johns 1, Noszka 1, Robinson 1)

STEALS: M-20 (Popplewell-Garter 6, Barnes 6, Cosimi 4); W-4 (Diels 1, Huffman 1, Johns 1, Murphy 1)

BLOCKED SHOTS: M-5 (Mattes 2 Popplewell-Garter 1, Oldacre 1, Baird 1; W-2 (Drake 2)

TURNOVERS: M-9, W-29

