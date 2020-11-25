Posted on by

BHS boys, girls split with Felicity at RZL


WILMINGTON — The Blanchester boys bowling team defeated Felicity 1,829 to 1,152 Wednesday morning at Royal Z Lanes.

The BHS girls had just four bowlers and lost 1,409 to 1,097.

Madison Pembleton led Blanchester with a 259 series while Caili Baumann came in at 207, Kylie Campbell 198 and Mariah Lanham 190.

For the Wildcat boys, Bryan Brewer was top scorer with a 362 series. Ryan Brewer had 314 and Brian Miller finished with 289. Carter Stevens followed with 252 and Jacob Shelton 227. Dakota Abney bowled in the baker games for BHS.

