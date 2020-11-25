WHS girls posst win over CM at Royal Z

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington High School girls bowling team defeated Clinton-Massie 1,705 to 1,530 Wednesday at Royal Z Lanes.

Ariel Comberger of WHS was top bowler on the day with a 367 series (168, 199). Kennedy Harcourt had a 168 game for Wilmington.

Lacie Sandlin had the top game and series for Massie, 173 and 305.

SUMMARY

Nov 25, 2020

@Royal Z Lanes

Wilmington 1,705, Clinton-Massie 1,530

Wilmington

Haylee Wright 106, 125

Tori Piatt 143, 163

Kennedy Harcourt 136, 168

Ariel Comberger 168, 199

Mikala Hatfield 91, 132

Baker games 149, 125 (274)

Clinton-Massie

Lacie Sandlin 132, 173

Emma McHenry 85, 113

Khyla Jaramilla 92, 91

Abby Schneider 147, 149

Ashley Gross 138, 133

Baker games 111, 166 (277)