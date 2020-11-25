WHS girls posst win over CM at Royal Z

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington High School girls bowling team defeated Clinton-Massie 1,705 to 1,530 Wednesday at Royal Z Lanes.
Ariel Comberger of WHS was top bowler on the day with a 367 series (168, 199). Kennedy Harcourt had a 168 game for Wilmington.
Lacie Sandlin had the top game and series for Massie, 173 and 305.
SUMMARY
Nov 25, 2020
@Royal Z Lanes
Wilmington 1,705, Clinton-Massie 1,530
Wilmington
Haylee Wright 106, 125
Tori Piatt 143, 163
Kennedy Harcourt 136, 168
Ariel Comberger 168, 199
Mikala Hatfield 91, 132
Baker games 149, 125 (274)
Clinton-Massie
Lacie Sandlin 132, 173
Emma McHenry 85, 113
Khyla Jaramilla 92, 91
Abby Schneider 147, 149
Ashley Gross 138, 133
Baker games 111, 166 (277)