WILMINGTON — Wilmington had a strong day at Royal Z Lanes Tuesday in a 2,518 to 2,274 win over Clinton-Massie.
The Hurricane bowled well throughout as a team, posting games of 1,065 and 1,054. Baker games were 217, 182.
Clinton-Massie bowled nearly as well except for a second game 869.
Hunter Gallion led the Hurricane with games of 258 and 211 (469). Isaac Martini also had a 258 game along with 197. Jayden Tackett bowled 210 and 228.
For Massie, Cole Johnston’s 263 was the best on the day. He also led with a 444 series.
SUMMARY
Nov 25, 2020
@Royal Z Lanes
Wilmington 2518, Clinton-Massie 2274
Wilmington
Jordan Tackett 178, 214
Jayden Tackett 210, 228
Lucas Neff 161, 204
Isaac Martini 258, 197
Hunter Gallion 258, 211
Baker games: 217, 182 (399)
Clinton-Massie
Braeden Adams 166, 148
Gaven Hunter 154, xxx
Cole Johnston 263, 181
Mitchell Lennon 183, 188
Tyler Keck 224, 198
Bryant Pinkerton xxx, 154
Baker games 227, 189 (416)