WILMINGTON — Wilmington had a strong day at Royal Z Lanes Tuesday in a 2,518 to 2,274 win over Clinton-Massie.

The Hurricane bowled well throughout as a team, posting games of 1,065 and 1,054. Baker games were 217, 182.

Clinton-Massie bowled nearly as well except for a second game 869.

Hunter Gallion led the Hurricane with games of 258 and 211 (469). Isaac Martini also had a 258 game along with 197. Jayden Tackett bowled 210 and 228.

For Massie, Cole Johnston’s 263 was the best on the day. He also led with a 444 series.

SUMMARY

Nov 25, 2020

@Royal Z Lanes

Wilmington 2518, Clinton-Massie 2274

Wilmington

Jordan Tackett 178, 214

Jayden Tackett 210, 228

Lucas Neff 161, 204

Isaac Martini 258, 197

Hunter Gallion 258, 211

Baker games: 217, 182 (399)

Clinton-Massie

Braeden Adams 166, 148

Gaven Hunter 154, xxx

Cole Johnston 263, 181

Mitchell Lennon 183, 188

Tyler Keck 224, 198

Bryant Pinkerton xxx, 154

Baker games 227, 189 (416)

